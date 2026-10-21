The state allocated another 15 million euros for the Giro: The bill for Bulgaria is approaching 40 million

The Council of Ministers approved a new 15 million euros for the organization and holding of the Giro d’Italia – Bulgaria Grande Partenza, the government's press service announced. The funds are provided for in the budget of the Ministry of Youth and Sports for 2026 and are related to Bulgaria's hosting of the prestigious cycling race in May.

The decision was adopted on the basis of the Public Finance Act and in connection with a previous decision of the Council of Ministers on financing the Ministry of Sports. With the new tranche, public funds directed towards the organization of the Giro reach approximately 40 million euros according to the specified payment chronology.

The state funding has been approved in several stages throughout the year.

January 9, 2026 - 15 million euros

Initially, 15 million euros were foreseen, mainly for the acquisition of licensing rights and the organization of the first stages of the race on Bulgarian territory.

February 2026 - 8.68 million euros

In February, the Council of Ministers approved additional funding in the amount of 8.68 million euros. The funds were intended for accompanying activities, logistics and commitments of various state institutions.

October 2026 - another 15 million euros

With the latest decree, the government allocated another 15 million euros for the organization and holding of the event.

Thus, the total amount of the indicated funds reaches 38.68 million euros, or approximately 40 million euros.

Our country hosted the starting stages of the Giro d’Italia in the period 8-10 May 2026. The route passed through key cultural centers and natural landmarks, turning the competition into a large-scale opportunity for international advertising of Bulgaria.

With the latest financing decision, state spending on the household continues to be the focus of public attention. The question remains what the overall balance sheet for the organization will be and what effect the event will have on tourism, the country's image, and the local economy.