The midfielder and one of the leaders of Bayern Munich — Joshua Kimmich, is out of the Bavarians' squad for today's key match in the main phase of the Champions League against Arsenal. The reason for the absence of the 31-year-old German international is the sudden death of a close member of his family.

The Bavarian club has released an official statement in support of their footballer:

„Due to the loss of a close person from his immediate family circle, Joshua Kimmich is out of the squad for today's match against Arsenal. On behalf of the family, we ask for respect for their privacy and grief, and that no further inquiries or media coverage be made. Everyone at Bayern supports Joshua in this moment of deep sorrow.“

According to the authoritative German publication „Bild“, the deceased is the footballer's father — 57-year-old Bertold Kimmich, who is a reliable and key figure in Joshua's growth as a professional athlete and a long-time supporter of the development of children's and youth football in Germany.

Due to the sudden tragedy, the midfielder also missed the last official training session of the Bavarians before the European clash. The entire sports world and the football community express their condolences to Kimmich and his family.