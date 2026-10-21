Juventus prepares plan to part ways with Spalletti

Juventus management is already considering possible options for the coaching position if the season turns out to be disappointing for the Turin giants. According to information from the authoritative Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, among the main candidates for a possible successor to Luciano Spalletti is former Inter coach Simone Inzaghi, who currently leads Saudi Al Hilal.

The Turin club has a high opinion of the specialist and sees him as a suitable option for a long-term project. His experience in Italian football, the trophies he has won and his performance on the European stage place him among the preferred names in the event of a possible coaching change.

Luciano Spalletti's position has been called into question due to the unsatisfactory start to the season in Serie A. After seven rounds played, Juventus has 11 points, achieved after three wins, two draws and two losses.

Despite the pressure, the management does not intend to rush into a decision to part ways for now. Spalletti's contract is until 2028, and the club bosses still give him the opportunity to stabilize the team's performance.

However, the situation may change if the “bianconeri“ fail to meet one of their main goals - qualifying for the next edition of the Champions League. Such a failure could force the management to look for a new coach and start building a different project.

Simone Inzaghi has gained serious authority at the helm of Inter, with whom he won the Serie A championship title in the 2023/24 season. In addition to his successes with the “Nerazzurri“, two Italian Cups and three Super Cups of the country are added.

Under his leadership, Inter also reached two Champions League finals - in 2023 and 2025. It is these achievements that explain the interest in him from Juventus, which is looking for stability and the opportunity to once again establish itself among the leading European clubs.

For now, this is a potential scenario, not a made decision. Spalletti's future will depend largely on the team's results, while Inzaghi remains among the names the Turin club could consider in the event of a possible change of coach.