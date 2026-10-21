Stan Wawrinka showed champion character at 41! Swiss legend continues in Lyon

Stan Wawrinka demonstrated that he still possesses the uncompromising spirit of a great champion. The 41-year-old Swiss fought off Spaniard Martin Landaluse after a dramatic three-set battle and qualified for the next round of the ATP 250 tournament in Lyon, France. Wawrinka prevailed 6:3, 6:7(2), 7:6(5) after a contested match that lasted until the decisive tiebreak.

The three-time Grand Slam champion started the match confidently. He won his first service game and immediately managed to break his opponent's serve. This proved to be the only break in the opening set, in which the Swiss controlled the game and closed the set at 6:3.

The second set offered a much more even game. Wawrinka had several opportunities to break, but failed to convert any of his five break points. Thus, the outcome was postponed to a tiebreak, in which Landaluse performed better and won with 7:2 points to restore the tie in the sets.

In the third set, the tension reached its peak. Wawrinka had to get out of a difficult situation on his own serve, while Landaluse missed a great chance to consolidate his position after leading 40:0, but ultimately lost the game.

Neither of them was able to secure a decisive advantage and the match again went to a tiebreak. This time, Wawrinka's experience and mental fortitude proved decisive. The Swiss kept his cool in key moments and won 7:5 points, ending the long battle.

In the round of 16, Wawrinka will face an even more serious test. His opponent will be the first seeded Flavio Cobolli from Italy.

The success in Lyon comes at a special moment in Wawrinka's career. Before the match, it became clear that the Swiss is planning to organize a farewell tournament before his final retirement from professional tennis.

At 41 years old, the former No. 3 in the world rankings continues to fight on the court and prove that experience and a champion's character can be decisive even against significantly younger opponents. The victory over Landaluse provided him with another chance to face a leading player and continue the final stage of his remarkable career with dignity.