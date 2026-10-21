BFU has moved the program of the 14th round of the First League due to the opening of the new CSKA stadium

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU), at the official request of CSKA and after full coordination with the Bulgarian Professional Football League (BPFL) and the television station holding the broadcasting rights, made key changes to the program for the upcoming 14th round of the First League.

The changes affect a total of four matches from the round, the main reason being the historic return of the "army players" to their completely new and modern stadium "Bulgarian Army". The Sofia derby between CSKA and Slavia is officially set for Saturday, October 31, at 7:30 p.m.

In order to accommodate the television broadcast and the organization of security for the opening of the facility in Borisova Gradina, the BFU's STK changed the starting times and days of three more key clashes:

Dunav – Levski: Change in the program for the "blues" away game in Ruse.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv – Botev Plovdiv: Adjustment in time for the big Plovdiv derby.

Lokomotiv Sofia – Ludogorets: New starting date/time for the home game of the „railwaymen“ against the champions.

Here is the entire decision of the STK to the BFU:

Decision - 21.10.2026

At the request of PFC „CSKA“ Sf with the consent of the FC and coordinated with Nova Broadcasting Group and BPFL, the following changes are made to the program of XIV – th round of PPFL /efbet league/:

The match between the teams of PFC „CSKA” Sf and PFC „Slavia” Sf, scheduled for 30.10/Friday/2026, will be played on 31.10/Saturday/ at 19.30.

The match between the teams of PFC „Lokomotiv” Sf and PFC „Botev” Pd according to the program on 31.10/Saturday/, will be played on 30.10/Friday/2026 at 19.30.

The match between the teams of PFC „Lokomotiv” Pd and PFC „Ludogorets 1945” Rz, will be played according to the program on 31.10/Saturday/ at 14.00, instead of 15.00.