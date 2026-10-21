Dakar Rally returns to Africa due to Middle East crisis

The Dakar Rally could return to Africa for its 49th edition in January 2027. The reason is the “situation in the Middle East and in particular in Saudi Arabia“, where the race has been held since 2020, three people connected to the World Rally-raid Championship - two drivers and a team manager - told Reuters.

According to the sources, the start will be in Europe with a prologue in Spain or Portugal, after which the column will head to Morocco. The route is expected to include about 12 stages, and the race will be held from January 9 to 22, 2027. The initial plan was for the race to be from January 1 to 15.

Amaury Sport Organisation presented a route in May with a start and finish in the “King Abdullah“ Economic City.“ A record 5,320 kilometers of speed stages were planned for the eighth edition of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in October, two drivers and a crew member told Reuters that organizers were also developing a backup route in the northern part of the kingdom. But the new report suggests that the worsening situation has necessitated a more substantial change.

The report cited by Reuters said tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen have increased, with attacks on Saudi cities, airports and energy infrastructure increasing. On October 10, an attack on Riyadh International Airport killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300.

Amaury Sport Organisation, the International Automobile Federation and the International Motorcycling Federation did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

There are also discrepancies between the information from the sources and the officially published plans. The FIA calendar for the 2027 season, approved in August, still lists Saudi Arabia as the host of the 49th edition of the Dakar Rally from January 1 to 15. The official route, unveiled by organizers in May, is also entirely Saudi and includes 5,320 kilometers of high-speed stages.

The Dakar Rally began in 1978 as a race from Paris across the Sahara to the Senegalese capital. After leaving Africa for security reasons, the race was held in South America between 2009 and 2019 before moving to Saudi Arabia.