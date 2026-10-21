Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Mikhail Kukushkin in his last match of his career

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Mikhail Kukushkin 6:1, 6:2 in the second round of the indoor tennis tournament in Almaty. The Greek tennis player finished the match in 62 minutes and continues to the quarterfinals.

The match had a special meaning for the 38-year-old Kukushkin, as it was the last in his professional career. The representative of Kazakhstan chose the home tournament in Almaty to say goodbye to the audience.

The Kazakh was unable to resist Tsitsipas, but began his participation in the tournament with a victory over another Greek tennis player - Stefanos Sakellaridis. Kukushkin won the first-round match with two tiebreaks.

In his career, he has reached 39th place in the world rankings and has one ATP title. It came in 2010 at the tournament in St. Petersburg. Kukushkin has also lost three finals, the last of which was in 2019 against Tsitsipas.

In the quarterfinals in Almaty, Tsitsipas will face Australian James Duckworth.