Berbatov meets with students and talents from the "Beroe" school before his performance in Stara Zagora

Dimitar Berbatov will meet with students from Stara Zagora and with children practicing football in “Beroe“. A day before he plays his performance “Berbatov: Decoding“ in the city of lime trees, the first Bulgarian, champion and top scorer of England, will delight many children. On October 30 at 1:00 p.m. Berbatov will be at PPMG “Geo Milev“, where he will pay special attention to high school students and answer their questions before the time for photos and autographs. Then, from 18:00, Berbatov will be at the “Beroe“ stadium, where he will create unforgettable emotions for the talents from the children's and youth school of the Stara Zagora club who have followed in his footsteps in football.

Dimitar Berbatov's meetings with teenagers have become a wonderful tradition since the start of the national tour of his show - in each city he pays attention to the local children before going on stage to perform “Decoding“.

On October 31st at 19:00, Berbatov's third show will take place on the stage of the Stara Zagora State Opera House, after the furor he created in his native Blagoevgrad and in Pazardzhik. And the third performance will be in a full hall.

The Bulgarian star of world football changed the familiar terrain and from the magic in the “Theater of Dreams“ went up to the theater stage. The record holder for goals for the Bulgarian national football team has started a national tour. By the end of 2026, performances are coming up in Stara Zagora and Pleven.

It is now clear when and where he will play his show next year. Berbatov will delight the audience in theaters in a number of Bulgarian cities, and the culmination will be in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture in Sofia on October 17, 2027.

PROGRAM OF THE NATIONAL TOUR OF „BERBATOV: RADCODING“:

STARA ZAGORA - October 31, 2026.

Stara Zagora State Opera

PLEVEN - November 26, 2026.

Dramatic and Puppet Theater "Ivan Radoev"

RUSSE – January 27, 2027

Profitable building

HASKOVO – February 23, 2027

Theatre „Ivan Dimov“

VELIKO TARNOVO – April 14, 2027

Musical and Dramatic Theatre „Konstantin Kisimov“

KAZANLAK – May 18, 2027

House of Culture „Arsenal“

SHUMEN – June 9, 2027

Summer Theater

VARNA – July 4, 2027

Summer Theater

BURGAS – July 10, 2027

Summer Theater

GABROVO – August 6, 2027

Summer Theater

PLOVDIV – expect soon

Ancient Theater

SOFIA – October 17, 2027.

Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture

Tickets are on sale at kupibileti.bg - www.kupibileti.bg/bg/category/346 .

The main role in the performance is played by Dimitar Berbatov himself. The direction and stage dramatization are the work of Yana Titova. The music was specially created by Grafa. The set designer is Mirela Vasileva. The executive producer of the performance is Tanya Kolchakova-Yaneva.