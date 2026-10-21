Shocking details of Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils' split revealed

One of the most beloved and popular couples in world tennis — Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils, is officially ending their relationship. The news of their family breakup caused a wide response in the tennis community, and in recent hours, dramatic details about their separation have also emerged.

The world's No. 6 in women's tennis made an emotional announcement on Monday. Svitolina subsequently issued a second statement, clarifying that personal trials and psychological pressure from the war in her native Ukraine were among the factors that led to the difficult decision, but not the only reason.

The French sports daily L'Equipe revealed a shocking detail: the Ukrainian informed Monfils of her decision to file for divorce over the phone. At the time, the 40-year-old Frenchman was at their family home in Dubai, where he was taking care of their 4-year-old daughter Sky.

The news of the divorce also explains Gael Monfils' sudden official retirement from tennis. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has included the veteran in the list of players who have ended their careers. With this, he officially left the anti-doping protocols and lost the right to participate in professional tournaments.

The two began their relationship in late 2018 and quickly became fans' favorites. In the summer of 2021, they had a lavish wedding, and in October 2022, their daughter was born.

“Sky will always be our top priority. Our marriage is ending, but our family — is not. We will be her parents, side by side, at every stage of her life“, shared Svitolina.