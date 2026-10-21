CSKA head coach Marcus Gizdol expects a serious test for his team when they visit the Danish Nordsjaelland in the second round of the main phase of the Conference League. The German specialist emphasized that the opponent has quality players and feels comfortable at home, but was categorical that the “reds“ will seek the three points.

The match in Farum is scheduled for tomorrow at 19:45 and will be played on an artificial pitch. According to Gizdol, this feature will not create serious problems for his players, since such conditions are not unfamiliar to them.

“We have been used to playing in such places since we were little. It's nothing new“, said the CSKA coach before the match.

The German coach expects Nordsjaelland to create serious difficulties for the capital team. He drew attention to the good ball play of the hosts and emphasized that CSKA must be effective in the decisive moments in front of the opponent's goal.

“We expect a very difficult match. Nordsjaelland is a quality team, they handle the ball well. In any case, we will experience difficulties, but we will use our chances in the last 30 meters. We expect a difficult match and we will try to win“, commented Gizdol.

The coach also touched on the topic of personnel problems in the squad. He admitted that the absence of a key player due to injury is never good news, but expressed confidence that the other players can take advantage of the opportunity provided to them.

“We have 22 players, we never know who will have their best day. There are such situations. We will rely on the other players“, the specialist added.

Gizdol made a distinction between the upcoming test and CSKA's previous match against Monaco. According to him, the two rivals differ significantly in their style, which also requires a different approach from the Bulgarian team.

“We cannot compare the upcoming match with the one against Monaco. They are in first place in France. We cannot compare Nordsjaelland with Monaco in any way. We expect completely different football from them. We know how strong they are as hosts“, explained the coach.

So CSKA will have to adapt to the specific way of playing of the Danes, while at the same time taking advantage of their attacking opportunities.

In conclusion, Gizdol also revealed the main principle that he is trying to impose on the team. The German stated that a positive atmosphere is an important part of the daily work, but the ambition of the players must be directed towards victory.

“I am not a coach who plays for a draw, I always strive for victory. For two weeks you have seen me constantly smiling, but I also have another expression. We try to show this positive spirit every day and this brings us results on the field“, said the coach.

The upcoming match will be a serious test for CSKA in the European tournament. “The Reds“ will try to overcome Nordsjaelland's home advantage and leave Denmark with a valuable success.