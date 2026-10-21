Stoevi sisters started with a victory in France and continue to advance at the prestigious tournament

Stefani and Gabriela Stoevi successfully started their participation in the international badminton tournament of the World Tour Super 750 series in Tremblay-en-France, France. The five-time European women's doubles champions had to go through a serious test, but in the end they prevailed over the Danes Catherine Wang and Mette Verge with 21:12, 19:21, 21:16.

The match lasted 55 minutes, and the Bulgarian tandem, seeded No. 8 in the main draw, showed character in the decisive third game to secure a place in the next round.

The competition in France is of the highest Super 750 category and has a prize fund of $950,000. The successful start gives the Stoevi sisters the opportunity to continue their battle against the leading pairs in world badminton.

Stefani and Gabriela started the match convincingly and won the first set with 21:12. However, the Danes reacted in the second game, in which they took advantage of their opportunities and tied the score after 21:19.

In the decisive third part, the Bulgarians again found the right rhythm and imposed their game. They maintained concentration in the key moments and closed the game at 21:16, thus ending the contested match.

In the next round, the Stoevi sisters will meet the winners of the match between the Korean pair Yu-Jun Kim and Yu-Lim Lee and the Ukrainian tandem Polina Buhrova and Evgeniya Kantemir.

Unlike the success in the doubles, Kaloyana Nalbantova ended her participation in the first round of singles. The Bulgarian player lost to the representative of Taiwan Chiu Ping-Chiang in two games – 13:21, 11:21.

Thus, the attention of Bulgarian badminton fans remains focused on the performance of Stephanie and Gabriela Stoevi, who continue their participation in the prestigious French competition.