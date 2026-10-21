Galatasaray overturns Lille and wins in France

Galatasaray defeated Lille 4-2 away in the third round of the Champions League main phase. The Turkish team was trailing 1-2, but came back with three goals after the break and recorded its first points in the tournament. Lille remains without a point after three matches.

Galatasaray took the lead in the second minute through Yunus Akgun. Lille responded quickly and Soriba Diaoun equalized in the eighth minute, and in the 39th minute the striker scored his second goal to make it 2-1.

The guests could have received a penalty in the 27th minute for a foul by goalkeeper Berke Özer on Victor Osimhen, but the decision was overturned after the intervention of the video assistant referee system. Shortly before the break, Alexey Batrakov equalized with a header from Roland Shalai's pass.

Galatasaray took the lead again at the start of the second half after an own goal.

In the 61st minute, Victor Osimhen made it 4:2 after an attack by the Turkish team. The striker got a chance in the penalty area and did not miss, which solidified Galatasaray's turnaround.

Before the match, both teams were without points after defeats in the first two rounds. After the third match, Galatasaray climbed ahead of Lille in the standings, while the French team remained without an asset.

In the next round, on November 3, Galatasaray hosts Stuttgart, while Lille visits Budeaux/Glimt.