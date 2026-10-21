Como beat Manchester United in the Champions League

Como defeated Manchester United 4-1 in a match from the third round of the main phase of the Champions League. The match was played at the “Giuseppe Sinigaglia“ stadium in Italy, and the hosts decided the outcome of the match with four goals. Zirkzee scored the consolation goal for the English team in added time.

The result was opened in the 2nd minute. Nico Paz took advantage of a mistake in the Manchester United defense and gave Como the lead.

The visitors failed to get a clear shot until the break.

The best chance for a second goal was in front of Douvikas, but his shot was saved by Saint-Lamens.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 49th minute. Paz brought up Anastasios Douvikas, who finished the attack with a precise shot. Eight minutes later, Paz scored his second goal of the match, after being given the opportunity to advance to the penalty area and send the ball past the goalkeeper.

In the 76th minute, Jacobo Ramon increased the score to 4:0. The defender intercepted a cross from Kaiki and scored with a close-range shot.

In the 90+1 minute, Joshua Zirkzee made the final score 4:1.

Thus, Manchester United remained with one win and two losses in the main phase of the tournament. Como now has two wins from three matches. The English team's next match is at home to Roma on November 3, and Como is away to Lens a day later.