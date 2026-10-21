Real Madrid defeated RB Leipzig

Real Madrid achieved a convincing 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in a match from the third round of the main phase of the Champions League. At the “Santiago Bernabeu“ the hosts demonstrated efficiency in attack and recorded a third consecutive success in the tournament.

However, the guests from Germany started more confidently and in the opening minutes put the Madrid defense to the test. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had to intervene decisively several times to preserve the tie.

In the 28th minute, Romulo missed an excellent opportunity to put Leipzig ahead, after Courtois once again showed his high class. Shortly before the end of the first half, the Belgian goalkeeper also managed to save a dangerous attempt by Christopher Nkunku.

Despite the pressure from the German team, Real struck in the 44th minute. Federico Valverde played a key role in the attack, which ended with a goal by Bernardo Silva for 1:0. The hosts could have doubled their lead before the break, but Arda Guler failed to take advantage of a good opportunity.

The Turkish talent still scored in the 52nd minute, when he successfully finished off an attack by the “royal club“. Kylian Mbappe participated in creating the goal position, and Guler's goal gave even greater peace of mind to the Madrid team.

Real finally decided the outcome of the match in the final minutes. In the 83rd minute, Yann Diomande, who came on as a substitute for Vinicius Junior, made an excellent pass and put Kylian Mbappe in a comfortable position. The Frenchman made no mistake and increased the score to 3:0.

RB Leipzig managed to get a goal back two minutes later through Thidiam Gomis, but this did not change the course of the match. In the 87th minute, Diomande also wrote his name among the scorers with an impressive performance after an assist from another substitute - Braim Diaz.

Thus, Real Madrid consolidated their strong performance in the Champions League and will approach the big derby with Barcelona this weekend with high spirits. For RB Leipzig, the defeat is the second in the main phase of the tournament, as the German team also has one victory.