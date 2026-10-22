Inter beat Shakhtar and took first points in the Champions League

Inter defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in the third round of the main phase of the Champions League. The only goal of „Giuseppe Meazza“ was scored by Carlos Augusto in the 77th minute after an assist from Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The success brought the first points for the Italian team in the tournament. Inter started the campaign with losses to Real Madrid and Club Brugge, while Shakhtar entered the match with four points from their first two matches. After the victory, Inter already has three points, while the Ukrainian team remains with four.

The hosts had opportunities even before the break, but Shakhtar goalkeeper Dmytro Riznik saved shots by Ange-Yoann Bony and Marcus Thuram. On the other side, Josep Martinez made a decisive save on Valeriy Bondar's header from a corner.

The breakthrough came when Inter were already down to their last man. Mkhitaryan received the ball on the left, raised his head and passed it behind the defence. Carlos Augusto broke free of Bondar and finished the attack with a shot past Riznik.

Inter will continue their participation in the Champions League with three points after three rounds. The Italian team's next match is against Fiorentina in Serie A, while Shakhtar Donetsk will face Zorya Lugansk in the Ukrainian championship.