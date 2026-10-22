Lionel Scaloni to remain Argentina coach until 2030!

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is close to a new long-term contract that will keep him at the helm of the national team until 2030. According to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, the Argentine Football Association has already reached a verbal agreement with the specialist to extend his current contract.

The 48-year-old coach's contract expires in December this year, but the two parties have reached an agreement in principle to continue their joint work. At the moment, the information is about a verbal agreement, with the official signing of the new contract pending.

Lionel Scaloni took over the Argentina national team in 2018 and gradually built a squad that achieved significant success on the international stage.

Under his leadership, the Argentines won the Copa America in 2021, and a year later they triumphed at the World Cup in Qatar. In 2024, the team defended its continental title, once again reaching the top of the Copa America.

These successes strengthened Scaloni's position and made the extension of his contract one of the important tasks for the leadership of Argentine football.

At the 2026 World Cup, Argentina again reached the final match, but this time remained without the trophy. The “Albiceleste“ lost to Spain 0:1 in the dispute for the world title.

Despite the loss in the final, Scaloni's achievements over the years remain a major argument for trust in him. If the agreement is formalized, the specialist will have the opportunity to continue his project with the Argentine national team until at least 2030.