Ty Jerome scores 45 points in rout of Utah

Ty Jerome started the season with a career-high 45 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Utah Jazz 123-103. The guard made 17 of 25 field goals, made five 3-pointers and added seven rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes.

Memphis trailed 29-31 after the first quarter but turned the game around before halftime. The Grizzlies won the second period 35-20 and went into the locker room with a 64-51 lead. The hosts also took the third quarter with a score of 34:28, which finally broke away from the opponent.

Jerome made 5 of 10 long-range attempts and 6 of 7 free throws. He finished the game with a plus/minus of +22 and was the most productive player on the floor.

Jeremy Grant added 15 points for the Grizzlies, Jaylen Wells scored 12, and Guy Jackson finished with 12 points and 8 rebounds. Zach Eddy had 6 points and 9 rebounds.

Cameron Boozer, the third pick in the 2026 draft, made his NBA debut with 7 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists. However, he made only 2 of 15 shots, including none of his six three-point attempts.

Despite Boozer's poor shooting, Memphis controlled the rebounds and won 55:38. This gave the hosts extra possessions and helped them win the convincing victory in the first game of the new season.

Kionte George was the Jazz's top scorer with 22 points, and Lauri Markkanen added 18 points and 9 rebounds. Jaron Jackson Jr., who transferred to Utah after his time in Memphis, finished with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks.

The win is the Grizzlies' first of the season, and Utah started the campaign with a loss. Memphis' next game is a visit to Golden State on October 23.