Formula 1 returns Grand Prix to Africa via Rwanda - journalists and vulnerable groups could face additional pressure around the race

Formula 1 will return to Africa for the first time since 1993 after Rwanda was awarded a 10-year contract to host the African Grand Prix. The race is planned for the early 2030s and will be held at a new track in the Bugesera area, about 40 kilometers south of the capital, Kigali.

The track is to be built to FIA Grade 1 standards, which are mandatory for Formula 1 race hosts. It is part of a wider project to develop sports, tourism, infrastructure and business, led by the Rwanda Development Board.

Formula 1 has not yet announced an exact date for the first race. No details have been published on how the track will be financed, the expected return or the use of the facility outside of race weekends.

The race will be called the “Formula 1 African Grand Prix presented by Visit Rwanda“ - the country's tourism brand. President Paul Kagame has touted the deal as an investment in the country's future, which should create jobs, develop local skills and attract tourists and businesses.

“This was not just for a weekend of racing, but for the lasting benefit of our people,“ Kagame said when announcing the agreement.

Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali described the deal as a “historic moment” and said the project could bring economic and social benefits through tourism, investment, training and local business development. Formula 1 says there are more than 100 million fans of the sport on the continent.

However, the decision has been met with criticism from human rights groups. Human Rights Watch says the Rwandan government is restricting political opposition, independent media and public dissent. The organization warned that journalists and vulnerable groups could be exposed to additional pressure around the race.

“Formula 1 only talks about the social and economic impact of this deal, but so far we have not seen any text about its impact on human rights in Rwanda“, said Lewis Mudge, the organization's director for Central Africa.

Human Rights Watch points out that homeless people and street vendors have been detained in Kigali ahead of major international events. The organization is demanding that Formula 1 conduct a risk assessment, consult with civil society organizations and introduce measurable safeguards for journalists covering the race.

Critics use the term “sports laundering“ for the strategy in which a country improves its international image through prestigious sporting events and partnerships. Rwanda already promotes its country through contracts with football clubs such as Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Aston Villa. The deal with Aston Villa, signed in July 2026, is estimated to be worth around £20m a year.

Further questions have been raised by allegations of Rwanda's support for the M23 rebel group in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo. Kigali denies the allegations, but they are among the reasons why human rights activists believe hosting Formula 1 could distract from the government's controversial policies.

Formula 1 defended its choice of Rwanda, saying it had a long track record of creating economic, social and cultural value for host countries. The organisation also said it believed in sport as a "positive force for good". The exact schedule for the construction of the track, the date of the first race and the plans for the race weekend will be announced further.