Levski seeks first win in Europa League against Viktoria Plzen

Levski visits the Czech Viktoria Plzen in a match from the third round of the main phase of the Europa League. The match is scheduled for 22:00 Bulgarian time, and both teams will take to the field with the ambition of achieving their first success in the tournament this season.

„The Blues“ started their European campaign with a loss to RB Salzburg in Sofia, then finished in a draw with NEK Nijmegen. Thus, the capital's team is still waiting for their first win in the second strongest UEFA club tournament.

Viktoria Plzen's situation is also not favorable. The Czech team suffered two defeats in its first matches – from Union Saint-Gillois and Ferencváros, and will try to take advantage of their home advantage to change the course of their campaign.

The good news for Levski coach Julio Velázquez is the return of Akram Bouras, who was included in the away team. However, the Spanish specialist will not be able to rely on Gasper Turdin, who continues his recovery from injury.

Velazquez specified that Bouras is now fully recovered, but has not yet reached his optimal physical form due to his long absence from the fields.

„Akram Bouras is fully recovered, but his condition is still not perfect. He has not played for a long time and has not had many training sessions with normal dynamics. His development is in a very positive direction, which I am pleased with. The fact that he is traveling with us and is in the group means that we can use him. However, he must continue to train to reach his best level,“ explained the “blues“ coach.

The Spaniard expressed his respect for Turdin because of his attitude towards the team and his willingness to continue playing after the injury. According to Velasquez, the Slovenian has a chance to be available for Levski's next official match against Arda on Tuesday, while his participation against Viktoria Plzen would be premature.

The head coach of the capital also analyzed the strengths of the Czech opponent. According to him, Viktoria Plzen is distinguished by a direct style of play and the ability to win second balls, especially in the opponent's half.

“We need to be well organized, control the match and create opportunities to win“, emphasized Velasquez, who expects a disciplined performance from his players.

The home team's coach Radoslav Kovac also admitted that his team is facing serious difficulties. In addition to the unsatisfactory results, the Czech team also has problems with injured players, which requires careful management of the workload.

Kovač revealed that the medical and coaching staff are closely monitoring the condition of the players, including fatigue and their blood test results. Despite the desire of the players to participate in the European match, the coach is ready to make changes to the squad.

“The situation is extremely complicated for us as well. We are constantly talking to the players about how they are feeling and we are monitoring all the indicators of their recovery, including fatigue levels and blood test results. Everyone wants to play in the Europa League, but the final decision is ours. We need to distribute the forces, so there will be rotations. They will not be drastic – we are planning three changes“, said Kovac.

The upcoming clash is important for both teams, who will be looking for their first three points in the tournament. For Levski, this is an opportunity to improve their position and gain confidence before the next challenges.