CSKA faces Danish Nordsjaelland in its second test of the Conference League

CSKA faces Danish Nordsjaelland in its second match of the main phase of the Conference League. The match is scheduled for tonight at 19:45, and the “reds“ will seek their first points in the tournament after the defeat by Monaco in Sofia.

Despite the loss to the French team, the Bulgarian team left a good impression with its performance and will now try to carry the positive moments over to its visit to Denmark. Nordsjaelland began its participation in the competition with a draw against Scottish Hearts.

The Danes are well known to Bulgarian football fans. A few years ago, they faced Ludogorets and achieved an impressive 7:1 victory over the home champion - a result that remains among the most significant European victories in the club's history.

CSKA head coach Markus Gizdol said that his team will strive for victory regardless of the opponent and the circumstances. The German specialist also commented on the challenge associated with the stadium's artificial surface, assuring that the players have already had enough time to get used to the surface.

“The players have to play on an artificial pitch. It's not something new for them. We have two training sessions on artificial turf and that's enough to adapt. There is no excuse“, the coach emphasized.

Gizdol expects a serious test against an opponent who feels comfortable with the ball and knows how to use free spaces. CSKA's plan is to impose its own style and create dangers in the final third of the pitch.

„We expect a very difficult match. Nordsjaelland likes to play well with the ball, to use the spaces when they get them. We are ready for that. We will try to attack in our style, to hurt them in the final third“, explained Gizdol.

He expressed confidence that the match will be contested, but believes that his team can leave with a positive result.

One of the main tasks before the coaching staff is to find a solution for the absence of top scorer Joel Zwartz. The striker will not be available for the match, but Gizdol is adamant that the other players must be ready to take responsibility.

“It is not good that we will not be able to rely on Zwartz, but that is how it is in football - when one player gets injured, it is a chance for the others. We have 20-25 players, we never know who will have their best day“, said the specialist.

The German added that he expects every player to be prepared to take advantage of the opportunity provided. According to him, competition in the squad is important, and the team must have solutions even in case of personnel difficulties.

Regarding the return of another absent player, Gizdol gave an optimistic forecast, indicating that his recovery could be completed within the next three to five days.