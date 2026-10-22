Bukayo Saka left the pitch in the 10th minute of Bayern's 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League. The England striker suffered the injury without contact with an opponent and was replaced by Eberechi Eze.

After the match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that the medical staff were concerned about Saka's condition. "A player who has to leave with acute pain is never good news. We have to wait and see," the Spanish specialist told TNT Sports. He later clarified that the problem was in the quadriceps and added: “It doesn't look good at all, but we have to wait.“

Saca was injured at a time when Arsenal were trying to start aggressively against the German champions. However, the entry of Eze paid off and the new signing opened the scoring in the 25th minute. Bayern came back with a goal from Alphonso Davies and a penalty converted by Harry Kane, but Declan Rice equalized in the 82nd minute.

Arteta linked the injury to the intensity of matches at the highest European level. “These games require incredible intensity. It's a game of man against man for 96 minutes, in every action. "There's no time to catch your breath," he said.

Arsenal have not yet announced a diagnosis or a timeline for Saka's recovery. The next medical assessment will determine whether it is a muscle strain or a more serious injury. This means his participation in the upcoming matches remains in doubt until the club releases further information.