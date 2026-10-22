Yanaki Milev advances in Florence

Yanaki Milev qualified for the second round of the singles of the clay tennis tournament of the “Challenger 50" series in Florence (Italy), which has a prize fund of 56,700 euros.

The 22-year-old Bulgarian, who successfully passed the qualifications after two victories, prevailed over the 2nd seeded representative of the hosts Lorenzo Giustino 6:1, 6:7(3), 6:3 in three hours and 19 minutes. Thus Milev recorded a third consecutive success in the competition.



Milev dominated the first set completely, but in the tiebreak of the second part he lost four consecutive points in its final phase and Giustino tied the score. In the decisive third set, after 3:3, the Bulgarian won three consecutive games and closed the match with his second match point.

The national player earned 7 points for the ATP world rankings, in which he occupies 535th place this week, as well as 910 euros from the tournament prize fund.

Milev's next opponent will be another representative of the hosts - Filippo Romano.