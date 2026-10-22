A stormy night in the NBA: Lakers' emphatic victory over Warriors and triumphs for Timberwolves and Raptors

A total of 11 exciting games from the regular season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) were played last night. Fans witnessed a series of high-scoring matches in halls across the United States and Canada.

Among the highlights of the evening was the expressive victory of the Los Angeles Lakers, who defeated the Golden State Warriors 127:105 in the California derby. In another of the most expressive matches, the Toronto Raptors crushed the Chicago Bulls 135:92, and the Portland Trail Blazers inflicted a heavy defeat on the Phoenix Suns 124:83.

Full results of the night in the NBA: