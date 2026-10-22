Ajax – Atalanta is the derby of the evening in the Conference League - program

The second round of the main phase of the Conference League offers 18 matches, distributed in three time slots. The focus of attention of Bulgarian football fans is the visit of CSKA against the Danish Nordsjaelland. Among the most anticipated clashes is the meeting between Ajax and Atalanta.

„The Reds“ will seek their first points in the tournament after the 1:2 defeat by Monaco in Sofia. Despite the negative result, the Bulgarian team showed a good game against one of the favorites in the competition and will now try to build on their performance on Danish soil.

Nordsjaelland also failed to win in the first round, after finishing 1:1 against the Scottish Hearts. This makes the upcoming clash particularly important for both teams, who will be chasing their first victory in the main phase.

Undoubtedly, one of the most interesting matches of the day will be held in Amsterdam, where Ajax hosts Italy's Atalanta. The Dutch giants will try to get revenge in front of their fans after the surprising 1:2 defeat by Hajduk Split.

Atalanta arrives in the Netherlands with greater self-confidence after the 3:1 victory over Paphos in the first round. The Italians will strive to consolidate their good start, but they will face a serious test against the ambitious host.

There are other intriguing matches on the program. Monaco will host Germany's Freiburg, and Serbian giants Red Star will host Denmark's Copenhagen in Belgrade. Turkish Trabzonspor will face Hearts, while English Brighton will visit Czech Jablonec.

The first match of the day starts at 17:30, and the main part of the program is scheduled for 19:45 and 22:00.

Full program for the second round of the Conference League

17:30

Kairat – Panathinaikos

19:45

Nordsjælland – CSKA

Red star – Copenhagen

Trabzonspor – Hearts

Getafe – Lugano

Saburtalo / Iberia – Myalbi

Apple tree – Brighton

Kauno Zalgiris – Bran

Paphos – Riga

Inter Club d'Escaldes – University of Craiova

22:00