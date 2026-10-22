Riots in France call into question PSG – Lyon! The match may be postponed

The upcoming clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon from the French Ligue 1 is in question due to the ongoing tension and riots in France. According to local media, there is a real possibility that the match, scheduled for Sunday, will not take place as originally scheduled.

The publication “Equipe“ reports that one of the options being discussed is to move the match by 24 hours and play it on Monday. However, a final decision has not been made at this time.

The reason for the possible change is the expected large-scale protests over the weekend, which create additional challenges for law enforcement. The French police have already announced that they are preparing more seriously for the upcoming demonstrations and have a special response plan.

The PSG match against Lyon is considered a high-risk match from a security perspective. The situation is also complicated by the fact that other major sporting events are scheduled in Paris. Among them is the American football match between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints, which is to be held at the “Stade de France“.

Meanwhile, the organizers of the French championship have already made a change to the program for the eighth round. The match between Toulouse and Troyes has been moved from Saturday to Sunday.

It remains to be seen whether the derby between PSG and Lyon will also be rescheduled and how the situation in the French capital will affect the sports calendar over the weekend.