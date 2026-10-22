Aston Villa rewrote history! Emery led Birmingham to 12 consecutive European victories at home

Aston Villa continues to impress with its performance in European club tournaments. The English team defeated the Norwegian Viking 3:1 and recorded its 12th consecutive success as a host in European tournaments – an achievement that ranked it among the most successful English teams in this century.

Thus, the team led by Unai Emery became only the third English club since the beginning of the 21st century to reach such a series. Before Birmingham, Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson did this between 2006 and 2008 and Manchester City under manager Josep Guardiola between 2022 and 2024.

The last time Aston Villa failed to win a European match at home was in November 2024. Then the English team finished 0-0 against Juventus in the Champions League. Since then, the “Villars“ have demonstrated remarkable efficiency in front of their own fans.

The impressive series includes five victories in the Champions League and another seven in the Europa League. Among the most memorable results are the 3-2 success against Paris Saint-Germain, the 2-0 victory over Lille and the 4-0 defeat of Nottingham Forest. This series also includes convincing victories against Fenerbahce 6:0 and Viking 3:1.

All 12 consecutive home victories of Aston Villa in Europe:

Aston Villa – Celtic 4:2

Aston Villa – Bruges 3:0

Aston Villa – Paris Saint-Germain 3:2

Aston Villa – Bologna 1:0

Aston Villa – Maccabi Tel Aviv 2:0

Aston Villa – Young Boys 2:1

Aston Villa – RB Salzburg 3:2

Aston Villa – Lille 2:0

Aston Villa – Bologna 4:0

Aston Villa – Nottingham Forest 4:0

Aston Villa – Fenerbahce 6:0

Aston Villa – Viking 3:1

The next European test for Emery's team at home will be against Paris Saint-Germain on December 8. The match provides an opportunity for Birmingham to continue their impressive run and consolidate their position among the strongest hosts in European football.