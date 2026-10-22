Brutal criticism from Berbatov: "Who defeated Manchester United, it looked like men against children"

The No. 1 scorer in the history of the Bulgarian national team and a former favorite of Manchester United fans — Dimitar Berbatov, made devastating words about the "Red Devils" after the heavy 1:4 defeat by Como in the 3rd round of the main phase of the Champions League.

As an expert analyst in the studio of TNT Sports, the Bulgarian did not spare any of his disappointment with the performance of Michael Carrick's men.

„Como outplayed Manchester United in every possible way. It did not seem as if all the Manchester United players gave their best on the pitch. At the same time, the Como players were simply having fun. "It was like watching men against children," Berbatov said flatly.

United's defeat comes against a backdrop of a growing injury crisis in the team, but according to Berbatov, the lack of character and motivation was the main reason for the shameful result against the Italian team. While Como demonstrated attractive and organized football, Manchester United looked completely lost on the pitch.

The loss leaves Manchester United in an extremely disadvantageous position in the overall Champions League standings and increases the pressure on the staff ahead of the upcoming key matches in the Premier League.