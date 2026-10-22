Georgian football legend dies suddenly

Former captain of the Georgian national football team and midfielder of Scottish Dundee Giorgi Nemsadze died suddenly at the age of 54 after a heart attack. The sad news was announced on Facebook by Dinamo Tbilisi — the club where he began and ended his competitive career.

During his rich career, the midfielder wore the uniforms of teams such as Hamburger, Trabzonspor, Grasshoppers, Reggana and Lokomotiv Tbilisi, before moving to Dundee in 2000, where he spent three years. Nemsadze played 69 games for the Georgian national team.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze expressed his condolences:

„I express my deep sorrow over the death of Giorgi Nemsadze. This is a huge loss for Georgian football. As a former captain of the national team, an exceptional professional and a leader with a fighting spirit, he successfully represented both his country and leading Georgian and foreign clubs. With his characteristic style of play and perseverance, he left a lasting mark on the history of Georgian sports.“