The coach of the German national team Jurgen Klopp openly criticized Bayern Munich's defensive tactics in the match from the main phase of the Champions League against Arsenal. Watching the match from the stands of the "Allianz Arena", which ended in a 2-2 draw, the specialist admitted that "he still does not fully understand what Bayern does when they do not have the ball".

Klopp remains puzzled by the tactics of the Bavarian coach Vincent Kompany in situations without the ball, as well as by the role of the scorer Harry Kane in this system.

"To this day I have not fully understood what Bayern does when they do not have the ball. But I just want to keep learning. Sometimes it's a hybrid approach, sometimes it's individual coverage, sometimes it's not. I'm still learning," Jurgen Klopp told DAZN.

He added that Kane was everywhere on the pitch: "When the team has the ball, fine, but when they don't?"

At times, Harry Kane found himself in his own penalty area - a fact that puzzled the Germany national team coach: "I'm not the 'pope of football' and everyone can do whatever they want, but I'm not fully aware of that yet.