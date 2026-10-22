Roma with personnel problems: Dybala rushes to return, Pellegrini also injured

Roma is facing serious personnel difficulties on the eve of its important matches, and Paulo Dybala's participation in the upcoming away match against Manchester United in the Champions League remains in question. According to the Italian publication “Gazzetta dello Sport“ the Argentine striker hopes to recover in time for the match at “Old Trafford“, scheduled for November 3.

Dybala suffered a muscle injury in his calf during the 3-4 loss to Real Madrid last week. The striker was unable to continue the match and was forced to be substituted at half-time. He is currently undergoing a rehabilitation course, with the aim of being ready for the clash with the English giants.

However, the problems of the Romans are not limited to the Argentine star. Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has limited options in the offensive plan before the visit of Napoli at the weekend.

According to information from the Italian media, the coach has only four offensive players for the three positions in attack - Malen, Castro, Sule and Mora. As alternatives for the role of attacking midfielder, Brian Cristante, who recently returned from a knee problem, or Pizzilli can be used.

An additional blow for Roma is the new injury of captain Lorenzo Pellegrini. The midfielder suffered a muscle problem in his right leg during the win over Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday.

Pellegrini is due to undergo an MRI scan to determine the severity of the injury and the expected length of his recovery. Initial hopes are that the captain will be out for no more than 15 days.

Gasperini will therefore have to carefully allocate his available resources in the coming matches while the medical staff works on the recovery of key players. For Roma, Dybala's return in time for the away game against Manchester United would be particularly important given the mounting problems in the squad.