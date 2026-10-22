Italy recorded its strongest week in the Champions League in 8 years

After the disastrous last week for the Italian teams in the Champions League, in which they suffered four losses in the same round for the first time, this time they were perfect, winning all four of their matches from the third round of the main phase of the tournament.

On Tuesday, Roma defeated Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava 4-0, while Napoli prevailed 4-3 in a goal show with the Norwegian Bodo/Glimt. On Wednesday, Como defeated English giants Manchester United 4-1, after which champion Inter defeated Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0. Thus, for the first time since 2018, all Italian representatives won their matches in a given round in the Champions League. Then Inter defeated Dutch PSV Eindhoven 2-1, Napoli recorded a 1-0 success over English Liverpool, Roma defeated Czech Viktoria Plzen 5-0, and Juventus prevailed 3-0 over Young Boys.

Also, for the first time in the history of the tournament, three Italian teams managed to score at least four goals in the same round. To their successful performance this week can be added the four victories of their Primavera in the Youth Champions League.