The CSKA coaching staff has determined the group for today's away match against Nordsjaelland in the main phase of the Conference League. The match starts at 19:45 at the "Right to Dream Park" stadium. in Farum.

As is known, Marcus Gizdol cannot rely on the injured Jean-Philippe Gbamen and Joel Zwartz, as well as right-back Barry Cotter, who was left without a card for Europe.

The group of the "reds": 21. Fyodor Lapouhov, 25. Dimitar Evtimov, 31. Daniel Nikolov, 2. David Pastor, 4. Dinish Almeida, 19. Andrey Yordanov, 14. Teodor Ivanov, 32. Facundo Rodriguez, 91. Alex Tunchev, 17. Angelo Martino, 6. Bruno Jordao, 94. Isaac Sole, 99. James Eto'o, 7. Max Ebong, 8. Stefano Sensi, 30. Petko Panayotov, 67. Katalin Itu, 34. Vasil Kaimakanov, 38. Leo Pereira, 28. Ioannis Pitas, 9. Leandro Godoi.