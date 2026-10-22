Hours before Levski's clash against Viktoria in Pilsen, the coach of the “blues” Julio Velasquez announced his team's squad.

After a long absence, midfielder Akram Bouras returns to the Bulgarian team's squad. However, he is not ready for a full match, Velasquez admitted before the match.

Here are all the players who made it to Levski's group:

Goalkeepers: Vutsov, Vladimirov, Lukov

Defenders: Aldair, Heverton, Dmitrov, Makun, Serafimov, Maicon, Senteyes

Midfielders: Buras, Mubarik, Grujic, Serginho, Sula

Forwarders: Everton, Kuso, Oko-Flex, Reynaldo, Stoyanchov, Perea

Levski is visiting Viktoria Plzen in a match from the third round of the Europa League, with the match tonight at 10:00 PM.