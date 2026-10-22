Nagelsmann voted as new Man United manager

Former Bayern Munich and Germany national football team head coach Julian Nagelsmann is among the favourites to replace the under-pressure Manchester United manager Michael Carrick, claims the English newspaper The Telegraph.

Carrick's position has been further shaken after Manchester United's heavy 1-4 defeat by Como in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Nagelsmann is among the main candidates that United could consider if it comes to a coaching shake-up. The 39-year-old specialist is currently unemployed after leaving the German national team after the World Cup in the summer. He is said to be interested in taking over Manchester United, but at this stage the Red Devils have not taken any official steps as they still have faith in Michael Carrick.

Manchester United, however, have only won two of their 11 games since the start of the season and are winless in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Meanwhile, TalkSport reports that Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler, who has also been mentioned as a possible successor to Carrick, has no intention of leaving his current club.