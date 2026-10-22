The sports director of Septemvri Sofia, Kristian Dobrev, revealed that at the moment the elite club does not have a permanent coach. The name of Mladen Kashchelan, a former Montenegrin national team and Bulgarian champion with Ludogorets as a football player, has been circulating in the media.

He last managed the Russian Sokol Saratov. Before that, Kashchelan was an assistant to former CSKA coach Sasha Ilich at Paris Nizhny Novgorod.

"We don't have an officially appointed coach. It is no secret that the favorite for the position rejected our offer and now we are looking for another coach, negotiating with several people, but there is nothing official," commented Kristiyan Dobrev to Gong.bg.

Alexander Tomas was very close to being appointed to the coaching position at Septemvri Sofia, but in the end the former CSKA coach rejected the offer from the capital. For the time being, the team is temporarily led by Mladen Stoev-Madjo.