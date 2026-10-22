Bayern Munich sells 6.7% of its shares for 250 million euros

Bayern Munich continues to strengthen its financial structure after selling 6.7% of the shares of its football club to the German company "Viessmann", which specializes in heating and air conditioning systems. The company has been a partner and sponsor of the Bavarians since 2018, and now becomes the fourth minority shareholder in the club.

The deal was carried out through a capital increase and represents the last available share package. In this way, "Viessmann" joins "Adidas", "Audi" and "Allianz", which each own 7.8% of the German champion's capital.

Despite the changes in the shareholder structure, Bayern will retain full control of the club with a 70% stake, in accordance with the provisions of its statutes. The remaining 30% will be distributed among the four strategic partners.

Although the financial parameters of the operation have not been officially announced, preliminary information indicates that the valuation of the acquired stake is part of a deal based on a total value of the club of around 250 million euros. The investment is expected to strengthen the company's equity and provide greater financial flexibility for its future development.

The change will also have an impact on the club's management structure. Max Wiesmann, CEO of the family company and member of Bayern's advisory board, is expected to join the Bavarians' supervisory board. This will increase the number of its members from nine to ten.

Bayern President Herbert Hainer described the deal as an important step in strengthening the shareholder structure and financial stability of the club.

“This step strengthens Bayern's shareholder structure. In addition, the significantly improved capital base expands our ability to act in a period of constant change“, Hainer said in the official statement.

"Viessmann" also expressed confidence in the partnership and emphasized its desire to contribute to the future of the German giant.

“Bayern is one of the most successful clubs in Europe, with clearly expressed values and a strong sense of social responsibility. We want to contribute to ensuring that the club continues to be strong“, the company said.