Harry Kane comments on the "Golden Ball"

Harry Kane's another award for "Player of the Match" on Wednesday in the Champions League against Arsenal (2:2) only underlined his status as a favorite to win the prestigious "Golden Ball" award on Monday, writes DPA.

The fact that the awards ceremony will take place in London – The city where he was born and played for Tottenham for many years will make the event even more special for the England captain."It would be a huge honour", Kane told TNT Sport, speaking of "a big night that could become something special for me".

"I've made it clear that I don't like to talk about myself, but I know it would be a huge achievement if it happened," he added.

The 33-year-old Kane provided a stunning assist for Alphonso Davies and converted a penalty in Bayern's 2-2 draw with Arsenal. He scored in his 10th consecutive appearance in the elite competition - a feat previously achieved only by Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored in 11 games. Kane will equal the former Ballon d'Or winner's record if he scores again next month against Atletico Madrid.

Kane was everywhere on the pitch and even took his first shot on goal. UEFA said he had essentially played like a quarterback in American football, and Bayern coach Vincent Kompany also praised him. "He just has a great sense of when to drop back and move into different areas", said Kompany. "When the centre-backs come forward and Harry has a little time with the ball, he can show his incredible skills with long, precise passes. That allows us to get behind the defence and create dangerous chances."

Wednesday's match will have no bearing on the award, as voting was due to take place a month ago by one journalist from each of the top 100 countries in FIFA's rankings, who assess the players' performances last season. Kane has long proven himself worthy of the award. He has scored 73 goals for club and country, won the double - the Bundesliga title and the German Cup - with Bayern, finished as the league's top scorer for the third year in a row and helped England finish third at the World Cup.

"He is the undisputed winner. His statistics speak for themselves. "The year he's had has been remarkable," said Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice.

Bayern Munich's Tom Bischoff said Kane "definitely deserves it. He doesn't just score goals, he also provides assists and is always there for the team. The pass to Fonzie (b. a. - Davies) was simply sensational." Kane, who agreed it was "one of my best" passes, is the bookmakers' favourite to become the first Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001.

Other leading contenders include Lamine Yamal, who won La Liga with Barcelona and the World Cup with Spain; Real Madrid and France forward Kylian Mbappe, who is the highest-scoring player in World Cup history, and his compatriot Ousmane Dembele, who helped Paris Saint-Germain defend the Champions League title and won the "Ballon d'Or" last year.