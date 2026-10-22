The Spanish Supreme Sports Council (CSD) has taken the matter into custody and filed an official complaint with the Administrative Sports Tribunal (TAD) against the president of La Liga and vice-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Javier Tebas. The reason - his public comments in which he compared the behavior of Real Madrid's club television to the propaganda machine of Nazi Germany.

The 16-page document was personally signed by the Secretary of State for Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes. Within the scope of its powers, the sports body calls on the independent judicial panel of the TAD to determine whether the official's words constitute a violation of article 76.4.b of the Sports Law (Law 10/1990). The clause in question defines as serious violations all overt and public manifestations that violate sporting dignity and decency.

In its arguments, the Council refers to the practice of the tribunal itself and the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court, according to which civilized sporting coexistence requires strict observance of mutual respect between key figures in the sports sphere. The council emphasizes that institutions are obliged to unconditionally uphold the principles of fair play, correct dialogue and good manners.

It should be noted that this action is reminiscent of the events of 2023, when the State Council initiated a similar official procedure against the then president of the Football Federation Luis Rubiales for his scandalous behavior during the final of the Women's World Cup in Australia, when he kissed national team player Jenny Hermoso without her permission. At that time, the tribunal imposed a three-year sanction on Rubiales.