CSKA finished 2:2 with Nordsjaelland, a big blunder "stumbled" the "Reds" for victory

CSKA finished 2:2 in the away game against Nordsjaelland in an extremely interesting match from the Conference League. The "Reds" reached the point two minutes before the end of regular time, and the hosts played with 10 men in the last quarter of an hour of the match. Both goals for the Bulgarian team were scored by Leandro Godoy (8, 88), and for the Danes, the Egyptian national Ibrahim Adel scored twice (55, 67).

The Bulgarian team started very aggressively and largely surprised the hosts. In the second minute, a mistake by the Danes in the ball transfer allowed Stefano Sensi to shoot from distance. Andreas Hansen managed to deflect it with his fingertips, and then the crossbar helped the goalkeeper.

"The Reds", who played in black, took the lead in the 8th minute. Sensi pressed Victor Nelson in the Nordsjaelland penalty area and the ball went to Godoy. The Argentine striker showed composure and opened the scoring with a kick on the ground.

Two minutes later, a nice shot by Pitas flew over the goal. In the 14th minute, Martino troubled the home team's goalkeeper with a shot from distance. After another 120 seconds, Godoy took control in the penalty area between three defenders and fired a powerful shot, which the home goalkeeper cleared for a corner.

The first opportunity for Nordsjaelland opened in the 25th minute after Runar Norheim's cross from the right flank. Fyodor Lapouhov hesitated on the way out, which allowed Ibrahim Adel to head the ball in, but the CSKA goalkeeper made a great save. A minute before the break, Adel shot wide of the CSKA goal.

The second half started much calmer than the first, but in the 55th minute, an equalizer was reached in a harmless situation. Lapouhov and Pastor could not agree on who should play the ball in the corner of the goal area, and Ibrahim Adel took advantage of this, making the score 1:1.

The goal seemed to confuse the "army players", who accepted the game in their half. An hour after the start of the match, Lapouhov intervened respectfully, knocking out a dangerous shot by Jansen.

However, the goalkeeper had nothing to do in the 68th minute, when Adel again sent the ball behind him. The winger received a pass with a heel from Jansen and with a wonderful shot gave the hosts an advantage.

After the goal, the game became two-sided and the situations in front of both goals followed one after another. Godoy found himself alone against the goalkeeper in the 72nd minute, feinted him, but from a small angle he missed the net. A little later, Alexander Lind ran past the central defenders and went alone against Lapouhov, but this time the goalkeeper was up to the task.

In the 76th minute, Nordsjaelland was left with 10 men after Jansen received a second yellow card for a foul in the middle of the field. Seconds later, Almeida found Jordao and the CSKA captain shot wide.

A misplaced pass by Sensi in the 82nd minute almost led to a third goal for Nordsjaelland. Substitute Jelte Rasmussen came face to face with Lapouhov, and the Belarusian international kicked it away.

CSKA still managed to equalize in the 88th minute. It was again Godoy, who scored into an empty net after a scuffle in the penalty area. After the goal, the two teams scrambled for the Danes' net, and it all ended with three yellow cards.