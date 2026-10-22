CSKA head coach Marcus Gizdol shared his opinion after the dramatic 2:2 draw with Nordsjaelland in the Conference League. The coach of the "army men" said that the artificial pitch was the opponent's big advantage, highlighting the first 20 minutes of his team.

"On the one hand I'm pleased, on the other hand - not so much. The first 20 minutes were very good for us. After that it became more difficult than we expected. They are used to playing on this pitch and for them this was a big advantage.

In the second half they controlled the match better and the distance between our lines was very large. We need more time to work on the details.

For me, it makes no sense to give 4 yellow cards at the end. "When you play away in Europe and get one point, it's not bad," said Gizdol.