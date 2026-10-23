Julio Velasquez: I am very proud of the players, the fans deserve such European evenings

Levski coach Julio Velasquez gave his comments after the 2:1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in a match from the Europa League group stage.

"The key to the victory was the attitude and behavior of our team. I am very proud of the players and the fans, who created this energy so that we could present such a good performance on the field. The atmosphere was great. We managed to understand the specifics of the match, we distinguished the different moments. In the first half we had some problems at certain moments. They tried to attack quickly and create problems for us, but generally we understood what we had to do and played well. Then, when necessary, we increased the speed of our game. When we needed to be calmer, we passed the ball well. We did excellently and the team showed serious growth, as well as capacity. We managed to dominate in different components, which is very important," he said.

"I am really very happy, especially for our fans. It is normal that with such support we manage to achieve good results. With this passion that we receive from them, everything is very pleasant. Our team and the fans deserve nights like tonight, regardless of which of the three European tournaments. For me, this is very important, so that we can improve every possible day and achieve such results. It is never enough and there is still a lot of work to do, because the fans deserve better and better results and achievements. Development should be in different aspects, but this club and fans deserve these moments and experiences. We are very happy and satisfied with what happened. We have 10-15 minutes to enjoy ourselves and start to recover, as well as to think about the next matches," added the "Blues" coach.

"The most important thing is the way we will perform. So far, everything has been very positive. Each of our opponents is a very solid team. We won one point against NEK, but we had chances for three. Today we achieved an important victory. We have four points from three matches, but we could have had more. Despite this, I am happy with what we have achieved. It is never enough, but we have to recover and prepare mentally and physically for what is ahead. The match with Arda will be very important," concluded Julio Velázquez.