Martin Baturina has become an important figure in the Como squad, but his signing in the summer of 2025 was not the club's initial plan. President Mirvan Suvarso revealed that the transfer of the Croatian midfielder from Dinamo Zagreb came about after a recommendation from Fabrizio Romano.

„Fabrizio Romano recommended him to me. One day he asked me: „Are you interested in meeting this player?“. I answered him: „Who is he? I don't know him“. He explained to me that he had an agent who wanted to meet me. "I don't usually meet agents, but the name Baturina sounded familiar," Suvarso told journalist Hanif Tamrin. His words were quoted by “Calciomercato”.

After the conversation, the president asked Como's analytical team to study the player and assess whether he would adapt quickly to Serie A. The specialists already knew Baturina's qualities, but Suvarso insisted on a detailed analysis. The results were positive and the club decided to act.

Initially, Como had turned to Petar Sučić, who later moved to Inter. According to Suvarso, the club even reached an agreement with Dinamo Zagreb, but the negotiations failed due to the high commissions demanded by the agents. “They were almost as much as the transfer fee. At some point we decided that there was no point in continuing“, explained the president.

So Como turned to Baturina, even though he was looking for a player with the profile of Sucic - a typical number 8. However, the Croatian turned out to be suitable for Cesc Fabregas's style, which gives him the freedom to join the attacks and play in different positions. His performance justified the club's decision, and interest in him from other European teams continues to grow.