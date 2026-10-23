Bournemouth repeat a feat unseen for an English club in 53 years

Bournemouth became the first English club since 1973 to win their first three matches in a major European tournament. The Cherries achieved the series in their debut European tournament campaign, and the third success came with a resounding 3-0 win over AC Milan at the Vitality Stadium in a match from the third round of the main phase in the Europa League.

Marco Rose's team took the lead in the 8th minute with a penalty taken by Justin Kluivert. Half an hour later, the goalkeeper and captain of the Rossoneri Mike Menghan was sent off with a straight red card after he bumped into Tyler Adams in the face at a corner kick in the Italians' penalty area. Marcus Tavernier doubled the lead from the ensuing penalty, and Amine Adli rounded off the scoring with a free kick in the 84th minute.

Bournemouth have a total of nine points after three rounds and are among the leading teams in the standings, while seven-time European champions Milan have only won one of their first three matches in the second-strongest tournament on the Old Continent.