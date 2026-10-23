Valeri Bozhinov revealed who the new director is at Levski

Former football player Valeri Bozhinov, who rejoined Levski, announced the name of the new marketing director at the club. This is Filadelfo Aparo.

The Italian is known for his important role in the modern evolution of the Como sensation, in which he held the position of Director of Partnerships.

Valeri Bozhinov expressed his expectations that the joint efforts of Aparo, Atanas Bostandzhiev, Edu Gaspar and Julio Velasquez will transform the "blues" into the likeness of the legendary Real Madrid from the era of „Galacticos“.

„His statistics and biography, what he has done, is a story in itself. He achieved it with a lot of work, a lot of effort, he has a lot of success. He has turned everything he has taken on into greatness. I expect him to turn Levski into a galaxy. Real Madrid is Real Madrid, but let's make Levski a galactico. Claudio, Edu Gaspar, Mr. Bostandzhiev and of course the coach, who is one of the figures in this pyramid“, said Valeri Bozhinov.

„I had the opportunity to talk to him, an extremely well-rounded person like Mr. Velasquez. These people are serious, they want to turn Levski into a club like Real Madrid - Galacticos. With his vision, he can transform Levski and make it look like a big European club“, he also shared.

"Mr. Bostandzhiev wants to make Levski a team that everyone can respect", concluded the former Juventus player.