Messi: Barcelona is more than a club

Inter Miami's Argentine striker Lionel Messi answered a question about what Barcelona means to him, with whom he has won numerous trophies and individual awards.

„What does Barcelona mean to me? So many wonderful moments, it's hard to sum up the meaning of the club in just a few words... I have a very special love for the city and the club. At Barcelona we were lucky enough to win everything, not only because of what we achieved, but also because of the way we did it, and how much we enjoyed the matches, the victories and the achievements we achieved", shared Messi.

“But the most important thing is to enjoy the details of daily life, training and the wonderful moments we shared together“, All About Argentina quotes Messi as saying on the social platform X.