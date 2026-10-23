Jurgen Klopp named his favorite for El Clasico

The coach of the German national football team Jurgen Klopp revealed which of the two Iberian superpowers he will support in the upcoming super clash of the tenth round of the Spanish La Liga between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The big duel between the two giants is scheduled for October 25 on Catalan soil.

In front of the Spanish publication Sport.es, the German specialist admitted that in the past he sympathized more with the Catalans because of the aggressive style of some of the opponent's players. "I liked Barcelona more before, because I didn't like the behavior of Pepe and the other Real defenders at all", Klopp said.

The German coach added what his preferences are to date in view of the performance of the two teams: "Now I will be for the stronger team at the moment. Considering the situation, it's more like Barcelona".

Before this weekend's head-to-head match, Barcelona's squad sits at the top of the standings, with a comfortable six-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid after the first nine rounds of the Spanish league.