Manchester United have a new favourite to succeed Carrick

Manchester United have a new favourite to succeed Michael Carrick if he is sacked. The Sun claims that former Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is the No. 1 candidate for the job. However, according to the Daily Telegraph, Julian Nagelsmann is the preferred new manager.

This contradiction is explained by the leadership factors at Old Trafford. It is believed that transfer director Christian Wivel is pushing for Nagelsmann's appointment and is strongly defending his candidacy. Director of football Jason Wilcox, who is still higher up the club's hierarchy, prefers a manager with proven Premier League experience. His list includes Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte, Unai Emery and Fabian Hurzeler. The latter two, however, manage Aston Villa and Brighton respectively.

People familiar with Antonio Conte's views claim that he is interested in the position, but would like guarantees about his powers before giving his consent. It is believed that, in his opinion, firm control over the players, who are expected to take greater responsibility for the results, is necessary. It has been said since yesterday that the Italian is not among the favorites, because the management has concerns about his possible appointment due to his uncompromising style and the risk of new tense situations in the relations between the bosses and the coaching staff.

Thus it turns out that Eddie Howe has the most convincing arguments to succeed Carrick. The English specialist led Newcastle to participation in the Champions League, but in the summer decided to leave the "Magpies".