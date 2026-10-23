FIFA selects Qatar for Intercontinental Cup final despite security concerns

FIFA has selected the “Ahmed bin Ali“ stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, to host the Intercontinental Cup final. The decision raises questions about the security of the major football event amid the tense situation in the region and reports of missile and drone attacks on Qatari territory.

The match will be held on December 16, and information about the chosen stadium was published on the official website of Paris Saint-Germain. The European club champion will compete for the trophy against the winner of the Challengers' Cup.

The competition includes Mexico's Deportivo Toluca, winner of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, representing African football. They will also be joined by the winner of the 2026 Copa Libertadores.

Last December, Paris Saint-Germain won the Intercontinental Cup after a dramatic clash with Brazil's Flamengo. Regular time ended 1-1, and the French team reached the trophy after a penalty shootout, winning 2-1.

The choice of Qatar as host, however, raises the question of how suitable the country is for holding an event of such magnitude, given the situation in the Middle East. According to the information provided, Iranian missile and drone attacks have affected various areas of Qatar, including the capital Doha and industrial sites in Ras Laffan.

Most of the missiles and drones were intercepted by Qatari air defenses. However, material damage has been reported due to falling debris and direct hits affecting residential areas, airport infrastructure and energy facilities.

The Qatari authorities are monitoring the situation and taking measures to protect the country against the backdrop of regional escalation. In these circumstances, the decision to hold an international football final raises questions about the organization, the safety of participants and supporters and the possible risks surrounding the event.

In addition to the sporting aspect, Qatar's choice also has an image dimension. Hosting a major international tournament provides the country with an opportunity to consolidate its position as a host of prestigious sporting events. At the same time, FIFA is faced with the need to adapt the organization of the event to the current situation and security requirements.