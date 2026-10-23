Bad news for Bayern: Luis Diaz will be out for at least a month

Bayern Munich have been dealt a serious blow after it became clear that striker Luis Diaz will be out for at least a month. The information was reported by the authoritative sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 29-year-old Colombian suffered the injury during the match against Arsenal from the third round of the main phase in the Champions League, which ended with a score of 2:2.

Diaz appeared as a substitute in the 68th minute, replacing Ismael Saibari, but was unable to finish the match. In added time, the striker felt pain and had to leave the field due to the injury.

His absence is expected to affect the Bavarians' plans for the busy period of the season. With current forecasts, Diaz will probably miss the upcoming matches against Freiburg, Magdeburg, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Mainz.

The injury also calls into question his participation in the upcoming matches of the Colombian national team, which is an additional problem for both his club team and the national coach.