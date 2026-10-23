Daniil Medvedev reaches semifinals in Almaty with 36th win

Daniil Medvedev continues to defend his title from the ATP 250 tournament in Almaty. The Russian qualified for the semifinals after defeating Frenchman Terrance Atman 6:4, 6:4 in 75 minutes.

This is Medvedev's sixth consecutive success in the tournament in Kazakhstan. The former world number two won one break in each set and did not allow his opponent to reach a breakthrough. After the match, the Russian drew attention to Atman's strengths.

„It is not easy to play against Terrance. He has a strong serve and powerful shots. I had to stay in the match and I found good passing shots and winning balls“, said Medvedev.

The victory is his 36th on hard courts this season. Medvedev won all three of his 2026 titles on this surface - in Brisbane, Dubai and Hangzhou. After the triumph in Hangzhou, he reached the semifinals in Beijing and Shanghai before continuing his strong run in Almaty.

For a place in the final, Medvedev will meet the winner of the match between third seed Alexander Bublik and fifth seed Karen Khachanov. Bublik is the home team, while Khachanov won the tournament in 2024.